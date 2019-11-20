Pakatan logos on Education Ministry’s mock cheque raises hackles in Perak assembly

Perak Education Committee Chairman Abdul Aziz Bari speaks during the question-and-answer session at the Perak State Assembly, November 20, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 20 ― A quarrel between a Perak state executive councillor and a Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblyman over an Education Ministry mock cheque disrupted briefly disrupted proceedings at the state legislative assembly today.

The argument broke out when Kampung Gajah assemblyman Datuk Wan Norashikin Wan Nordin questioned the publication of Pakatan Harapan (PH) party logos on the mock cheque issued by the Education Ministry.

The Opposition lawmaker also demanded an explanation for PH politicians attending the ministry’s cheque presentation ceremony in schools, saying there is supposed to be a restriction to keep the campus free from politics.

“Is the donation funded by the party or by the public? Why are some politicians from PH handing out mock cheques and why there are party logos in it?” she asked the state Education Committee Chairman Abdul Aziz Bari.

Aziz replied that the inclusion of party logos was not new and had been practised by the previous BN administration.

“We also see projects with the word ‘Satu Lagi Projek Barisan Nasional’. If you are just mocking PH, you should know that BN has done it before.

“I admit that there was a misunderstanding on the cheque, but it was just a mock cheque. The official cheque is written in a standard format. The fund is given by the ministry,” he said.

However, Wan Norashikin was not satisfied with the answer. She told State Assembly Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham that Aziz did not answer her question.

“Whether it is a mock cheque or not, all I am asking is why is there a party logo on a cheque given by the ministry. I don't accept your answer,” she said.

Stepping in, Ngeh told both assemblymen to settle their argument outside the House.

He said an answer was given to the question asked and saw no point in prolonging the issue inside the House.