NCR land to be measured under Section 18 of Sarawak land code

Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Douglas Uggah Embas, who is MP for Betong, giving an interview to Bernama. He is also the BN candidate contesting N.37 Bukit Saban in the state election to be held May 7, 2016. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 20 — From next year, native customary rights (NCR) land in the state will be measured under Section 18 of Sarawak Land Code.

Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said in Budget 2020, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg on November 4 announced that a total of RM40 million has been allocated to measure customary land.

“He (Chief Minister) also ordered the land should be measured after this under Section 18 and to give land ownership letters to the land owners one by one.

“The land letters will be given without payment and this is the pledge of the Chief Minister to Sarawakians,” he said.

Douglas Uggah who is also Sarawak Modernisation of Agriculture, Customary Land and Regional Development Minister said when speaking at a dinner in conjunction with the 2018 Land Code Forum (Amendment) here tonight.

Elaborating further, Uggah said the state government would be paying compensation if the individually owned land measured under Section 6 before were developed.

“They (land owners) need not worry, the state government will pay compensation if their customary lands were developed to build roads, schools, clinics or for public use.

“To date, the state government had paid RM37 million in compensation. The Chief Minister also gave his assurance that the land measured under Section 6 earlier are recognised as customary land,” he said.

Works Minister, Baru Bian was earlier reported as saying the measurement of land under Section 18 would give advantage to owners as they do not have to pay fees and the land ownership letter would issued to the individual with unlimited tenure. — Bernama