‘Kiss-and-make-up’ session postponed tomorrow, Zahid says after Umno MPs’ scuffle

Bagan Datuk MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur, November 20, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The reconciliation session between the two Umno MPs who nearly got into a physical altercation at Parliament earlier will be postponed to tomorrow, party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

He told reporters that he wanted the two to make peace with each other, but unfortunately Kuala Krai MP Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said had already left.

“Kuala Krau has left, so the kiss and make up session will be postponed till tomorrow,” he said before breaking into laughter, with Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman standing beside him.

Reporters had asked the Bagan Datoh MP whether there will be a “cuddling” session between two after their scuffle.

Earlier, just before Dewan Rakyat took a recess for lunch, things had heated up between Ismail and Tajuddin at the Parliament lobby with the two of them hurling insults and challenging each other to get into a physical fight.

As things became more tense, Parliament security stepped in to separate the two of them from actually tearing into one another.

They were believed to have gotten into the fight because Tajuddin had allegedly posted a picture of Ismail’s daughter in hospital on a social media platform and had accused Ismail of trying to obtain the “support of another leader”.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof on the other hand told reporters that he had not seen the video and will not take any action or speak to them until he has observed what had happened.

“I haven’t seen the video. Let me watch the video because I don’t know what happened. However, having such arguments is normal. I hope they will make amends,” said Mohamad Ariff.