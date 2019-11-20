Kelantan cops seize syabu, Yaba pills worth RM3.7m

Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Muhammad Piah said 186,000 Yaba pills weighing 20.781kg and 39.21kg of syabu we seized in operation on Sunday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, Nov 20 ― The Kelantan police seized 186,000 Yaba pills weighing 20.781kg and 39.21kg of syabu, worth an estimated total of RM3.7 million in an operation on Sunday.

Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Muhammad Piah said the raid was carried out by a team from the Narcotics Divisions of the Pasir Mas District Police headquarters (IPD) after being tipped off by the public.

Acting on the information, the team detained a couple aged 36 and 37 at a house in Lubuk Jong, Pasir Mas, at around 9am on Sunday, and found 97 Yaba pills at the premises.

“The police were then led by the two suspects to a hotel room in Kota Baru at 11.30am the same day.

During the raid on the hotel room, the police had to break open the door with the cooperation of the hotel operator, and arrested a 42-year-old man hiding in the bathroom,” he told reporters at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters here, today.

Abdullah said inspections revealed a number of Eramin 5 pills in the pocket of the suspect's pants found on the bed.

The suspect then led the police to a Lexus parked outside the hotel premises.

“The police found four zipped bags and a package containing crystal-like substance and pills believed to be syabu and Yaba pills.

Urine tests found the two men arrested in the case to be Methamphetamine-positive while the result for the female suspect came back negative. The two men work as an air-conditioner installer and car salesman respectively, while the woman is a salesperson,” he said.

He said following the arrests, the police seized six luxury vehicles, watches of various brands, bags, cash, handsets, jewellery, land titles and account books worth a total of RM540,850.

“The case will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, while all suspects have been remanded for seven days, from November 18 to 24.

“If convicted, they can be subjected to the mandatory death sentence,” he added. ― Bernama