PM’s nosebleed ends press conference prematurely

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends the MPOB International Palm Oil Congress and Exhibition 2019 in Kuala Lumpur November 19, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s nose bled midway through a press conference here, causing it to end early.

While taking questions from journalists at the MPOB International Palm Oil Congress and Exhibition (Pipoc) 2019, Dr Mahathir was seen wiping his nose with a white handkerchief.

Red stains were spotted on this later.

Dr Mahathir’s escorts then interrupted the event to usher 94-year-old prime minister away.

Sources told Malay Mail that the prime minister was escorted away for medical reasons.

MORE TO COME