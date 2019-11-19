Kuching, JB could get bus rapid transit, says transport minister

Transport Minister Anthony Loke officiates the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Conference in Putrajaya November 19, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 19 — Bus rapid transit (BRT) systems could be introduced in Kuching and Johor Baru, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

He said he met the Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin and the Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) on this.

“I was made to understand Sarawak is looking to develop their BRT system in Kuching. I just had a meeting with Sarawak transport minister yesterday. so one of the initiatives that they had proposed at the state level initiated by state government is to have a BRT in Kuching.

“And of course in Johor Baru, the authority of Iskandar (Malaysia), IRDA, is developing the BRT system as well in JB. So I think these are the two tangible projects as far as BRTs are concerned,” he told reporters after officiating the BRT Conference in the Pullman Hotel, here today.

Both representatives from Sarawak and Johor state governments attended today’s conference hosted jointly by Volvo Bus Corporation, Technology Depository Agency (TDA) and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad.

Loke said there have been requests, but no plans to add or upgrade the BRT system in the Klang Valley.

“As for KL, even though the BRT is proposed as well previously. As for now we, have not made any firm decision yet,” he said.

Currently, the only BRT system in Malaysia is the 6km, seven station exclusive elevated guideway in Sunway and Subang Jaya in Selangor operated by Prasarana.

On a separate matter, Loke said the government is still seeking better and more sustainable public transport in Malaysia through collaboration with companies.

He said this included replacing inefficient buses with less polluting and electric variants.

Previously, Loke announced that the ministry will acquire 500 electric buses to replace the ageing fleet in the Klang Valley in an effort to provide a more environmentally friendly transport system.