Fire Dept: Risk assessment being conducted in 15 drowning hotspots

SEREMBAN, Nov 19 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is conducting a risk assessment at 15 hotspots nationwide where frequent drowning occurs.

JBPM Security and Public Awareness Programme (Safety and Fire Division) branch head Nik Zulkifli Ibrahim said the assessment involved coastal areas, waterfalls, lakes and mines in Sabah, Penang, Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang including a mine in Puchong, Selangor that claimed the lives of six members of the department last year.

“As a result of this assessment, local authorities will put up a second signboard that will clearly display the details of the hazards and risks in an area, starting early next year,” he told reporters after launching the 2019 Safety Awareness Campaign to enhance public awareness on dangers of water activities, here, today.

Nik Zulkifli said the current signage provided only general information without informing the hazards and risks in an area.

“There is danger in terms of the water head phenomenon, whirlpool at the base and in slopes and the information will be included in the second signboard,” he said.

Meanwhile, Teo said Ulu Bendul Waterfall recreation area, in Kuala Pilah was identified as a high-risk drowning area.

He reminded the public especially during the upcoming school holidays to keep safety in mind when it comes to recreational activities in the water. — Bernama