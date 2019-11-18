Phone tap? Cops ‘do what is necessary’ when Malaysia’s security at stake, Parliament told

Azis indicated that the police have discretion and may take action as necessary if national security is at stake — without spelling out if the law enforcers actually tap phones. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The government does not spy on politicians by listening in on their private conversations, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said in Dewan Rakyat today.

However, he indicated that the police have discretion and may take action as necessary if national security is at stake — without spelling out if the law enforcers actually tap phones.

“Yang Berhormat used to be in the government, maybe you know. But today, as far as I know when it comes to politicians, we don’t tap any devices. But if there was some wrongdoing or for security measures, the police will do what is needed.

“The police will not recognise whether or not a person is a politician or a businessman. As long as security is on the line, the police will do what is necessary,” Mohd Azis told Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during Question Time.

Earlier, Pakatan Harapan backbencher and Alor Setar MP Chan Ming Kai asked the deputy minister to explain the law that allows police to inspect personal handphones.

In reply, Mohd Azis said the Communications and Multimedia Act and the Criminal Procedure Code empower the police to check an individual’s handphone.

He added that the police must have just cause before the officer can request to inspect someone’s device.

Chan then pointed out that there have been complaints that the police are conducting random handphone inspections which runs contrary to the provisions in the Act while refusing to disclose their identity.

“If there have been breaches on the SOP by the police, the public can report this to the Integrity and Compliance Department in Bukit Aman. What is important is that the public must know their rights if the police are abusing this power and are inspecting on a random basis instead of following their SOP.

“The public must demand the identity of the police if they feel that the police is breaching the SOP and can also lodge a report at the nearest police station. If they are not confident, they can report at any other police station, including at Bukit Aman.

“This can also be brought up to the IPCMC but since does not exist yet, the public can report it to the Integrity and Compliance Department,” Mohd Azis said, referring to the proposed Bill on Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission that aims to check possible power abuse within the police force.