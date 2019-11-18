MCA president credits ‘Muafakat Semua Rakyat’ for Tanjung Piai win

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 18, 2019, as Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng looks on. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong attributes Barisan Nasional’s victory in last weekend’s Tanjung Piai by-election to voter support from across the board.

The Ayer Hitam MP told a news conference today that his party colleague Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng would not have made his parliamentary comeback if support came from only one ethnic group — contrary to allegations that the Opposition bloc relied on the Malay-Muslim alliance between Umno and PAS known as Muafakat Nasional, or national cooperaion.

“I would like to say it again, this is muafakat semua rakyat. It would not have happened if we received the support of only one race,” Ka Siong said in the Parliament lobby.

The phrase means cooperation of the people.

He claimed Tanjung Piai voters had a “shared goal” during the poll to express their disappointment with the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

“When they have this mindset, they have the same direction. It doesn’t matter if it’s under the name of BN’s spirit of cooperation, muafakat nasional, opposition solidarity... what you call it is not important. What is important is that we fight for the people,” Ka Siong said.

When asked whether or not he was worried that the Chinese swing in support of MCA is merely a protest vote against the ruling coalition, the MCA leader said that a protest vote is still part of the democratic process.

He said voters will punish the government if it performs badly and that by voting BN, they have expressed their disgruntlement with PH.

The Opposition lawmaker reminded PH to fulfil its election promises made 18 months ago in GE14.

“Everywhere you go people are disappointed. PH did not fulfil their promises and are giving excuses,” he said.