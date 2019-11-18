Azmin calls for Pakatan unity after Tanjung Piai defeat in face of ‘new reality’

Tanjung Piai MP Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng is sworn in as a member of the Dewan Rakyat in Kuala Lumpur November 18, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) vice-president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today urged all members to cease the blame game after losing the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat in the weekend by-election.

Focus should be on stopping attacks trained at their coalition leadership, particularly against Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and redoubling their efforts at government reform as promised, he added.

“Lessons in defeat are more enduring than those in victory. Let us therefore overcome this defeat with humility and embrace a new resolve to further strengthen the coalition.

“To the people of Tanjung Piai, we hear you. We will redouble our commitment and efforts to win the trust of the rakyat,” he said in a statement.

Azmin described the Tanjung Piai by-election as a challenge to every member of the four-party PH coalition. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Azmin who is also economic affairs minister described the Johor parliamentary by-election as a challenge to each and every member of the four-party PH coalition.

He pleaded with PH members to show Malaysians that the coalition remains committed to its GE14 mandate and work hard “as a team” to restore public confidence.

He said any “pot shot” against each other only works in favour of their political enemies to weaken the PH government.

“This is the time to unite our strengths and face this new reality together,” he added.

He called PH leaders to be mindful that what they think is best for the public may not necessarily be so and take immediate action to improve the current socio-economic wellbeing for everyone regardless of their location, age, gender and ethnicity.

The Tanjung Piai by-election saw Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng defeat PH’s Karmaine Sardini by 15,086 votes — the biggest majority it has received in any of the nine by-elections to date since GE14.

Many analysts had predicted the BN victory early, noting the increase in public dissatisfaction against PH for its slow pace in implementing its electoral promises and the prolonged struggle in coping with rising living costs.