MCA’s Jeck Seng credits a strong BN for his landslide win

Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng together with BN leaders are pictured after he was announced as winner of the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election, at Dewan Jubli Intan Pontian, November 16, 2019 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 16 — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng described his victory in recapturing the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat as a fresh boost for him to continue in his role as the people’s representative.

He expressed gratitude to Umno, especially the Malay party’s Tanjung Piai division, for providing their strong support to him as a by-election candidate.

“Today my win is not from myself Wee Jeck Seng, but a strong BN.

“As a newly elected as MP within the Opposition coalition, I will consider on how to go about assisting my constituents.

“I am truly indebted to my constituents as this new spirit in me will help me find a way to assist my constituents,” said Jeck Seng after the official by-election result announcement by the Election Commission (EC) at the Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here tonight.

Also present were BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, its deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, and MCA President Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said BN’s win in the Tanjung Piai by-Election was a protest against the current government.

He described the win as a victory for the people, as well as a clear signal from the people.

“It is a landmark win for the Muafakat Nasional pact,” said Ahmad Zahid.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid described the BN’s victory as a small referendum for Putrajaya as the decision had a overwhelming majority and was important for the Muafakat Nasional agenda.

“It shows the commitment of all parties. The win was unpredictable as the people are returning to BN.

“The increasing percentage of Chinese voters shows that they have given their support to BN,” said Ahmad Zahid.

In the final Tanjung Piai by-election tally, BN’s candidate Jeck Seng from MCA received 25,466 votes over Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Karmaine Sardini from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia who received 10,380 votes.

BN trounced PH in the Tanjung Piai by-election today with a whopping majority of 15,086 votes.

Former BN component Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam trailed the two main coalitions with 1,707 votes, followed by Islamist party Berjasa’s Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz with 850 votes.

The two independent candidates Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar received 380 and 32 votes, respectively.

The voter turnout was 74.3 per cent, with 595 spoilt votes, the EC said.