Kelantan police seize two firearms, more than 1.2kg of syabu last thursday

KOTA BARU, Nov 17 — Kelantan police seized two firearms and 1.1793 grammes of the syabu type of drugs in four separate raids in Kota Bharu and Pasir Mas last Thursday, said Kelantan Deputy Police Chief SAC Abdullah Mohammad Piah.

He said the first case involved a raid on a house that was not numbered in Jalan Bachok, Kampong Padang Mokan, Peringat here at 4.30pm where police found a shotgun and a self-made pistol hung on a piece of wood under the floor of the house.

“Following an inspection, police found five sprayer bullets coloured white and green, besides 50 pieces of red-coloured pills believed to be psychotrophic pills and later detained two men aged 27 and 49 who were positive of the drug methamphetamine,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) here, today.

Abdullah said that following interrogation it was found that both weapons were obtained from a friend staying in Selising, Pasir Puteh and an investigation was carried out whether both firearms had been used in any criminal case.

He said that both suspects were remanded for seven days since Thursday and the case was being investigated under The Firearms (Increased Penalty) Act 1971 and Section 8 (A) Arms Act 1960.

Meanwhile, in a second case, police detained a male driver at 5.40pm at a carpark of a fast food restaurant in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas on Thursday after finding lumps of crystals believed to be syabu drugs weighing 1.018 kilogrammes (kg) valued at RM50,000 at the back of the front passenger seat.

“The 33-year-old suspect tried to escape but a scuffle occurred before he was detained. The suspect was remanded for seven days beginning last Friday and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a mandatory death sentence,” he said.

In the third case, a 30-year-old unemployed man was detained at 2.30am in a raid on a house in Jalan Pasir Pekan, Pasir Mas last Thursday.

Abdullah said a check on the suspect’s body revealed crystal lumps suspected to be syabu drugs weighing 53.2 grammes valued at RM7,980 hidden in a cigarette box in the right pocket of the man’s jeans.

“The suspect who had two previous records concerning drugs and was positive of methamphetamine was remanded for seven days beginning from the day he was arrested and the case was investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carris a mandatory death sentence,” he said.

In a similar development, police detained a 31-year-old man last Thursday at 3.30am by the roadside at a Kampung Kias junction, Pasir Mas after trying to escape and crashing the front part of a police vehicle before skidding.

“Upon carrying a body-check on the suspect, police found 108.1 grammes of syabu drugs worth RM16,215 in a pouch worn by the suspect and the suspect was remanded seven days from the day of arrest and the case was investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added. — Bernama