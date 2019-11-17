Don’t put too much academic pressure on kids, Permaisuri Agong advises parents

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah attends the 16th Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tunku Azizah Appreciation Ceremony in Indera Mahkota, Kuantan November 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Nov 17 — Parents and teachers were told not to overly press their children over education as it is feared to have a psychological effect on the children.

The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah said pressuring their children could result in the children experiencing stress or depression and leading to a worse situation.

She said children only undergo childhood once and they had to be given time to play and enjoy their happy times, with the supervision of the parents and aided by teachers.

“Let them play so that they would have memories of having done this and that when they become adults not just memories of forever having to study or memorise only.

“Similarly, when I always took home my homework, my father (Almarhum Sultan Iskandar) would ask me when I would be spending some time to converse with him,” she said.

The Raja Permaisuri Agong said this at the 16th Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tunku Azizah Appreciation Ceremony in Indera Mahkota here today, which was also attended by the wife of the mentri besar of Pahang, Datin Seri Burhah Mohammed, and state Education Department director Datuk Dr Tajuddin Mohd Yunus.

Tunku Azizah smiled in the direction of her youngest Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah ‘Athiyatullah Al-Sultan Abdullah, who was sitting in the front seat, saying that the latter had sometimes asked her if she would be allowed to skip school on certain days.

Despite being busy, Tunku Azizah said, parents must always monitor the movements of their children and knew their friends so that they would not feel isolated and sought their own paths without guidance other than having to often monitor their use of the social media.

“I still monitor them when they use Twitter and Instagram. They sometimes informed me of being disturbed (on social sites) and I tell them to block those people.

“The children must understand about not being easily influenced by people on the internet. This is also the role of the parents and teachers so that they will know of the dangerous elements in social sites like this,” he added. — Bernama