Back to drawing board, Johor Pakatan tells coalition leaders after Tanjung Piai drubbing

A senior citizen casts his vote during the Tanjung Piai by-election at SJK(C) Cheow Min in Pontianm November 16, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders have urged the coalition to conduct a self-evaluation following a massive loss in the Tanjung Piai by-election yesterday.

In a brief joint statement last night, they said the result was a signal that must be taken seriously by the ruling pact.

“Taking into account the loss, PH must return to drawing board to review its policies, approach and performance of parties and government that led to public discontent,” the leaders said.

The statement was signed by Johor PH chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and the chapter chiefs of PKR, Parti Amanah Negara, DAP and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, who are Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, Aminolhuda Hassan, Liew Chin Tong, and Mazlan Bujang respectively.

In the final tally, BN’s candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng from MCA received 25,466 votes over PH’s Karmaine Sardini from Bersatu who received 10,380 votes.

BN trounced PH with a whopping majority of 15,086 votes, its biggest since 2004.

Former BN component Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam trailed the two main coalitions with 1,707 votes, followed by Islamist party Berjasa’s Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz with 850 votes.

In the 14th general election, Bersatu’s late Datuk Dr Farid Md Rafik had won with a slim majority of 524 votes.