Voting for Tanjung Piai by-election begins

Tanjung Piai voters wait to cast their ballots at SJKC Yu Ming 1 & 2 in Pontian November 16, 2019. — Reuters pic

PONTIAN, Nov 16 — A total of 27 polling centres, involving 125 streams will open from 8am until 5.30pm today for voters in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency to vote for their new elected representative .

A total of 52,471 voters in Tanjung Piai are going to exercise their rights in today’s by-election, which is called following the death of its incumbent Member of Parliament Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, of Pakatan Harapan (PH), who died last Sept 21 due to heart complications.

This by-election witnessed a six-cornered contest involving PH candidate Karmaine Sardini, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (Barisan Nasional-BN), Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah-Berjasa) and two Independent candidates, Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.

The by-election is the ninth since the last general election in May last year.

Of the 27 polling centres in the Tanjung Piai constituency, 11 are in the Pekan Nanas state constituency, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Kudus, SK Tanjong Ayer Hitam, SK Parit Haji Adnan, SK Melayu Raya, SK Kampong Sawah, SK Seri Bunian, SK Pengkalan Raja, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dato’ Mohd Yunos Sulaiman, SMK Pekan Nanas, SK Pekan Nanas and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Yung Ming 1 and 2.

The remaining 16 polling centres, comprising SK Jeram Batu, SJKC Bin Chong, SJKC Cheow Min, SK Rimba Terjun, SK Sungai Bunyi, SK Rambah, SK Parit Rambai, SK Belokok, SK Telok Kerang, SK Penerok, SK Sungai Boh and SJKC Pei Chao, SMK Sri Kukup, SK Sungai Durian, SK Serkat and SK Andek Mori are in the Kukup state constituency.

Karmaine is scheduled to cast his vote at SK Telok Kerang, while Wee at SJKC Yu Ming 1 and 2. The other four candidates are not registered voters in Tanjung Piai.

Last Tuesday, 91 per cent of the 280 early voters, comprising police personnel, had cast their votes at the Perkep building of the Pontian district police headquarters.

The Election Commission (EC) has mobilised 1,019 of its personnel to ensure smooth polling for this by-election, with the police having mobilised 1,341 of its personnel to maintain public order and control traffic flow in the area.

The EC is targeting 70 per cent turnout of voters in this by-election with the official result to be announced at 10 pm the latest.

The official vote-tallying centre for the Tanjung Piai by-election is at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here.

Based on the weather forecast by the Malaysian Meterology Department, today is expected to be cloudy with temperatures of between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon with temperatures between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius. — Bernama