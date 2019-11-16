BN wins Tanjung Piai poll with biggest majority there since 2004

(From left) Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, BN candidate, Datuk Seri Wee Jack Seng and Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Dewan Jubli Intan counting centre in Pontian, November 16, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 16 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has trounced Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Tanjung Piai by-election today with a whopping majority of 15,086 votes, the Election Commission (EC) announced tonight.

BN’s candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng from MCA received 25,466 votes over PH’s Karmaine Sardini from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, who received 10,380 votes.

Keputusan Yang Belum Disahkan Pilihan Raya Kecil P.165 Tanjung Piai, Johor#PRKTanjungPiai pic.twitter.com/e8WvEqOod5 — Suruhanjaya Pilihan Raya Malaysia (@sprgovmy) November 16, 2019

Wee, who had served as Tanjung Piai MP prior to his slim defeat to Bersatu’s late Datuk Dr Farid Md Rafik in the 14th general election, received his biggest majority since he took over from Tan Sri Ong Ka Ting who won with a 23,615-vote majority in 2004.

Wee’s majority in 2008 and 2013 were 12,371 and 5,457 votes, respectively.

In the 14th general election, Farid had won with a slim majority of merely over 524 votes.

