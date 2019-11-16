Tanjung Piai by-election: PH respects, accepts the people’s choice, says Dr Wan Azizah

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (centre) watching a special presentation during the 2019 Deepavali Malaysia Open House at the Ipoh City Council Square, November 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Nov 16 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) respects and accepts the voters’ decision in the Johor’s Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election today, its president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, also said PH would try to improve all weaknesses and learn lessons from its loss in the by-election.

“Yes, the people have spoken. We respect and we accept their decision and we will try to improve our weaknesses,” she told reporters after opening Malaysia Deepavali Open House 2019 here tonight.

Dr Wan Azizah was asked to comment on the results of the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election which saw Barisan Nasional’s candidate Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng reclaimed the seat with a 15,086-vote majority.

The by-election was called following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik (PH) on Sept 21 due to heart complications. — Bernama