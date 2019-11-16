Congress no place for leaders who disrespect party, PKR Youth secretary tells Baru Bian

PKR Sarawak chapter chairman Baru Bian was criticised for postponing its convention over the issue of the invitation of the party deputy president. ― File picture by Mukhriz Hazim s

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — PKR Youth secretary Syukri Razab has chastised Sarawak chapter chairman Baru Bian for postponing its convention on November 23, until the issue of deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s invite is resolved.

He said the decision to cancel Azmin’s invite to officiate the annual National PKR Youth Congress was made based on factors related to the Gombak MP himself.

“It is very unreasonable to interfere in this matter until rejecting the decision achieved by consensus in a meeting,” he said in a statement.

“Is it fair for the largest platform that is an annual event for PKR Youth be prepared for leaders who clearly do not respect his own party’s leadership and organisation?” he asked.

He then cited Article 21.16 of PKR’s party constitution, which states that any central leadership council member who abstained from its meetings three times in a row without any reasonable explanation will be considered to have tendered his resignation, and that the council is empowered to enforce this clause.

Similarly, Article 7.14 of the PKR Youth Standing Order 2014 which states the same for that any wing leadership council member who abstained from its meetings six times in a row.

Yesterday, Bian and seven other senior party members including national vice-president Ali Biju issued a statement in support of Azmin by stating Sarawak PKR will cancel the convention unless top national party leaders return democracy to the party.

“Where were the voices of these individuals when Azmin consistently did not attend the central leadership council meeting? Anyone who does not heed organisational discipline is in fact a damaging pest to Keadilan’s democracy,” Syukri said.

He said Baru also ought to understand that PKR Youth has full responsibility when it comes to carrying out its National Congress 2019, and that it was unreasonable to interfere in a decision that was reached by consensus.

“I remind everyone that the decision to invite Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to officiate the PKR Youth National Congress this year was made together in its central leadership meeting on October 20.

“There are those within the party who raised the issue of tradition as their main argument in supporting the cancellation. They claim it has become custom for the deputy president to officiate the congresses of both the Youth and Women’s wings,” Syukri said.