Tun Hussein Onn Foundation agrees to forfeiture of 1MDB-linked funds

Foliage partly covers a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, July 3, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Tun Hussein Onn Foundation has agreed to forfeit funds of RM1,980,328.37, which was frozen in its account for allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, to the government.

Its lawyer, Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh informed High Court judicial commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh when the matter came up for mention today.

Following which, deputy public prosecutor Allan Suman Pillai, from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), told the court that the prosecution would withdraw its forfeiture application against the foundation.

Ahmad Shahrir then allowed the forfeiture of the money, for the said amount, in the foundation’s account to the government.

He also allowed the forfeiture of RM121, 205 that was frozen in an account belonging to Rayhar Travels Sdn Bhd, also for allegedly linked to the 1MDB scandal, to the government, after the prosecution withdrew its forfeiture application against the company.

Meanwhile, in another High Court, judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah fixed Dec 26 to hear the government’s application to forfeit money totaling RM11.9 million allegedly linked to the 1MDB scandal that was seized from businessman Tan Sri Bustari Yusuf.

Sequerah set the date after the matter came up for mention in his chambers today.

Besides Allan, also present during the proceeding was Bustari’s lawyer Datuk Kamarul Hisham Kamaruddin. — Bernama