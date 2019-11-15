Tanjung Piai by-election: Vote in the morning, thunderstorm risk in the evening

Visitors take photos at Tanjung Piai National Park in Johor November 4, 2019. Voters in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election are advised to go to the polls in the morning following the risk of thunderstorms tomorrow evening. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 15 — Voters in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election are advised to go to the polls in the morning following the risk of thunderstorms tomorrow evening.

National Weather and Geophysics Operations Centre of the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement today predicted the weather in the morning would be sunny with temperatures between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while in the afternoon thunderstorms with temperatures between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius was expected.

A total of 52,471 registered voters in Tanjung Piai will carry out their responsibilities by turning up to vote tomorrow.

The Tanjung Piai by-election was being held following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, of Pakatan Harapan (PH) on September 21 due to heart complications.

The by-election will witness a six-cornered fight involving PH candidate Karmaine Sardini against BN, Gerakan, Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa) and two independent candidates. — Bernama