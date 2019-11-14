Tanjung Piai by-election: Candidates promising realistic targets

People fish in Kampung Kukup Laut in Kukup, Pontian November 3, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 14 — With just two days to go before the end of the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election campaign, the candidates here are stepping up efforts to win the hearts and minds of the electorate.

While there have been eight by-elections contested prior to this since the 14th general election in May last year, what is clear is that each of them varied in socio-demographic background, and it is the same this time around in Tanjung Piai.

On the side of the voters, the candidates respective manifestos are thoroughly scrutinised, and could play a big role in determining who gets to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant by the sudden passing of the incumbent MP Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, of Pakatan Harapan (PH) on Sept 21 due to heart complications.

Candidates in the tie are clearly focusing their campaign on promising realistic targets, so that the goals are achievable should any one of them is elected to the parliamentary seat.

For PH candidate Karmaine Sardini, his responsibilities would be to address the five main issues which have been outlined by the party.

The five issues are finding ways to cope with the high cost of living, addressing environmental pollution and related issues, increasing the number of affordable homes, improving the quality of health and medical services and increasing employment opportunities.

“Apart from the five issues raised, we have already identified the future of development for Tanjung Piai which includes a new bridge over Sungai Pulai which will connect Johor Bahru to Tanjung Piai.

“This effort will boost the tourism industry and improve the economy while attention will also be given to three other economic sectors namely agriculture, fisheries and industries,” Karmaine said when he was announced as PH’s candidate for the parliamentary seat a few weeks ago.

The Bersatu division chief for Tanjung Piai is confident that he would be able to undertake the responsibilities as he has the backing of both the state and federal governments.

Candidates for the Tanjung Piai by-election pose for a group picture at the nomination centre in Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim in Pontian today. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile Gerakan’s candidate Wendy Subramaniam has outlined three key areas in addressing issues to ensure the well-being of the people in the constituency.

The three areas to be given attention are efforts to improve the economy in increasing employment opportunities, addressing rising costs of living and looking into the welfare and safety of the Tanjung Piai community.

“I will work on developing the local economy and focus on the tourism potential of the area to create more jobs to attract young people to work here,” said Wendy who as at Monday has covered 60 per cent of the 27 district polling centres (PDM).

Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa) candidate Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz, meanwhile said as the opposition, the party was not being cautious but was just being truthful.

“We are not only promising on material terms as these are geared towards the needs of the local community. Developing self-esteem is important in building a faith-based society so that social ills can be avoided,” said Badhrulhisham.

According to him, if elected as the representative of the people, it is his responsibility to be the voice of the people so that their basic needs are not ignored by the government.

Berjasa plans are to focus on creating more Malay entrepreneurs or wholesalers to assist farmers and fishermen, highlighting on rural entrepreneurial projects, maximising land development projects to improve the economy of the Malays and strengthening the family institution.

The by-election this Saturday will see a six-cornered fight among Karmaine Sardini of PH; Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng of Barisan Nasional; Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz of Berjasa; Wendy Subramaniam of Gerakan and two independent candidates, namely Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar. — Bernama