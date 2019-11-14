Opposition claims moral victory over walkabout permits

Tanjong Karang MP Tan Seri Noh Omar speaks to reporters at the Parliament Lobby in Kuala Lumpur, November 14, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Opposition lawmakers are happy the police will not enforce their requirement for by-election candidates to obtain permits from them for walkabouts and door-to-door campaigning.

This was despite Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming rejecting their motion to discuss the matter.

Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar said Speaker Tan Sri Mohammad Ariff Md Yusof wrote to them officially to say that police will not enforce the requirement.

“This is what we want to focus on. We have the official letter (from the Speaker) that the police will not enforce the law,” he told reporters at a press conference in Parliament today.

Earlier, Nga rejected Noh’s motion as it was not submitted according to the standing orders.

Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas also clarified today that the Election Offences Act did not require candidates to get police permits for walkabouts and door-to-door visits.