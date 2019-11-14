Minister: Human Resources Ministry to come up with list of critical jobs

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks to reporters in Putrajaya on April 23, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The Human Resources Ministry is preparing a list of jobs categorised as critical, as a guideline for students in choosing courses to further their studies at the tertiary level.

Its Minister M. Kulasegaran said this was because the Fourth Industrial Revolution required certain sectors of employment that focused on technical skills.

“About 30 per cent of the existing jobs may probably no longer be relevant in the future,” he told reporters after the 2019 Socso Quality and Innovation Awards ceremony here today.

Kulasegaran said the process of preparing the list also involved cooperation from several government departments and the World Bank.

He said parents should also be informed about the list to help their children choose the right course that had greater job prospects.

“Ninety-four per cent of students pursuing vocational and technical education have better chance of securing employment, in fact more than one employer will be willing to offer them job opportunities,” he said. — Bernama