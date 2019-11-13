Pakatan women’s election campaign in Tanjung Piai receives positive feedback, says Zuraida

A worker cleans a fish cage near Kampung Kukup Laut in Kukup, Pontian November 3, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 13 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Women’s election campaign activities for the Tanjung Piai Parliamentary by-election have received positive feedback from the multiracial community in the constituency.

PH Women chief Zuraida Kamaruddin said based on the response received during the campaign period, the likelihood for the coalition to retain the parliamentary seat was very high.

“I have a positive perception and view on our ability to win the Tanjung Piai seat.

“The response from the Chinese and Indian communities as well as others, has been very encouraging. I am not denying of the likelihood of (PH) winning is very high,” she told reporters after launching the state Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) ‘Community Firefighters’ Cycling’ programme here today.

Meanwhile, commenting on the programme, Zuraida, who is also Housing and Local Government Minister, said 100 community or volunteer firefighters took part in a 12-kilometre cycling from the Customs Department Office to Tanjung Piai National Park to deliver safety kits to several village heads and mosque committee chairmen.

“Once a month, community firefighters will carry out activities such as cycling and so on and this exercise is important as there are times when they have to use their bicycles to get to the location of fire incidents so they can provide assistance quickly,” she said.

She said currently there were about 2,500 community or volunteer firefighters nationwide.

“Almost half of them are in Sabah because (Sabah) has so much land areas... So several community firefighters were established there.

“We do encourage for at least one (community firefighter base) established in every state constituency as there is a need to assist the JBPM in the event of an emergency or fire incident in a remote area,” she said. — Bernama