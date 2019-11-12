Police permits a must for Tg Piai campaigners on walkabouts, says EC

EC chief Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said the rules were laid down following discussions between officers of the commission and the Pontian police chief. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Mobile political campaigners for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary poll this Saturday are required to obtain police permits for their walkabouts and even door-to-door visits, the Election Commission (EC) highlighted today.

In a reminder, EC chief Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said the rules were laid down following discussions between officers of the commission and the Pontian police chief.

“These include walkabout programmes which require permits. As they are considered a form of moving campaign, the time and location must be stated clearly so it can be monitored,” he said in a statement.

Azhar said anything involving going house-to-house must also obtain a permit from the police, since it is a form of campaigning.

“Seditious and provocative campaign materials will be immediately taken down, as will materials which do not clearly state the name and address of the producer and publisher.

“Campaign flags flown or hung by the road which may obstruct vision or pose a danger to the public will be taken down,” he said.

Flags flown or placed on campaign vehicles which could endanger the public will also face appropriate action.

“Any vehicle festooned with flags, equipped with a loudspeaker and moving from one location to another must apply for a campaigning permit from the police.

“Said vehicles cannot broadcast speeches or recordings while on the move, and can only do so when it has stopped at the suitable campaign location, which must also not block the flow of traffic,” Azhar said.

Earlier today, national news agency Bernama reported a total of 90 electoral offences recorded to date.

Azhar’s deputy Azmi Sharom was quoted saying that 31 of the offences were reported to the police while three complaints had been lodged with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

According to Azmi, they concerned the RM1,000 financial aid to Tanjung Piai fishermen and the offer of prepaid mobile phone sim cards.

Early voting for the Johor federal seat kicked off at 8am today. The main voting will take place on Saturday.

The Tanjung Piai by-election was called following the death of its Pakatan Harapan (PH) MP Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, from heart complications on September 21.

The six-way fight will be duked out among PH Karmaine Sardini, MCA’s Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah president Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz and two independents Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.