No e-cigarette, vape registered as smoking cessation tool, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Currently, there is no electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) or vape has been registered as smoking cessation tool or medication, said Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

However, he said, the vape liquid containing nicotine was regulated by the Ministry of Health under the Poisons Act 1952 and any sale of the product could only be done by licensed pharmacists and registered medical practitioners for medical purposes.

He said individuals who were not among the licensed professionals, could be fined of not more than RM3,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both, if found guilty of selling products containing nicotine.

“Hence, after the seizure, an analysis will be carried out and if nicotine is present in the vape liquid, action will be taken against those found selling vape containing nicotine,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2020 for his ministry in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Meanwhile, Dr Lee said the ministry had met with vape industry players for feedback before any decision to be made, either to ban the use of vape, or to impose stricter restrictions on sales of vape liquid.

“We also invite the industry to present its working paper for consideration by a special committee (on methods to control the use of electronic cigarettes or vape) before the decision will be made,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama