Teo hopes all will stop questioning vernacular school’s right in the constitution

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching speaks to reporters at an event at SJKC Bercham in Ipoh October 2, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Following the Federal Court’s refusal of leave for a suit to decide whether vernacular schools are constitutional, Teo Nie Ching hopes that this will be the end of the issue.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of Parliament today, the deputy education minister also congratulated the Attorney General’s(AG) Chambers for their success in defending vernacular education.

“I congratulate the Attorney General’s Chambers and this shows that the AG is capable of defending vernacular schools in the Federal Court.

“I hope that the plaintiff will stop their actions to challenge vernacular schools because as many Pakatan Harapan leaders have said, vernacular schools should be an important asset for our diverse country,” said Teo.

Later, an opposition lawmaker and Rembau MP (BN) Khairy Jamaluddin said that everyone must accept the apex court’s decision.

He said that courts of law are the best place to decide on constitutional matters and it has ruled that vernacular schools are constitutional.