Six Tanjung Piai schools to get RM3m for open-air halls, says education minister

PONTIAN, Nov 11 — The federal government has allocated RM3 million to six schools in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency to build open-air halls, said Education Minister Maszlee Malik today.

He said the construction of this project will begin December this year and it is expected to be completed by April next year.

The six schools are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sri Kukup, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Andek Mori Serkat, SK Batu 24 Pekan Nanas, SK Jeram Batu, SK Pengkalan Raja, and SK Parit Haji Adnan.

Maszlee said the late Tanjung Piai MP Datuk Md Farid Md Rafik had mooted the idea to assist local schools and communities.

“Since he became MP, we often met in the Parliament, and he had asked for a lot (of assistance), but we are trying to do little by little.

“But, among my promises, I said the construction of the open-air halls will begin by the end of the year and we do as promised. We pray that this initiative will be Md Farid’s charity work,” he told reporters after the groundbreaking ceremony for the open-air hall at SK Batu 24 Pekan Nanas here today

Maszlee also hoped the infrastructure will provide comfort to the schools and communities to carry out activities in line with the ministry’s aspiration to make ‘Schools for Community’.

In another development, Maszlee said Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Tun Ismail Simpang Renggam in Kluang, which previously failed to obtain a certificate of completion and compliance (CCC), will begins operations by February next year.

“The issue, which was due to the contractor appointed by the previous government, has been resolved,” he added. — Bernama