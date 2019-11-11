RM100m allocated to Economic Affairs Ministry is only for new projects, says Azmin

Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Azmin Ali leaves the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur November 7, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The RM100 million allocated to the Economic Affairs Ministry under the 2020 Budget so far is for the implementation of new projects.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said for ongoing and continuing projects, however, the ministry would discuss with the Finance Ministry for additional allocation.

“My ministry has made a presentation and requested the Finance Ministry’s consideration. I have been assured that the RM100 million for the year 2020 is only for new projects.

“For continuing projects, the Finance Ministry is assisting to ensure payments will be made according to schedule so that the timely completion of the projects is not affected,” he said when winding up debate on the 2020 Supply Bill in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He explained that this was the ministry’s initial stage in ensuring that these projects would run smoothly without delay.

Among the projects for consideration are the upgrading of roads, bridges and school infrastructure as well as those for the welfare of the residents especially in rural areas.

“The elected representatives can apply for the projects and it is recommended that these applications be made through the Economic Affairs Ministry and state governments for consideration by the ministry,” he said. — Bernama