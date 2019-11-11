PAS: Focus on Pakatan’s broken promises instead of us in Tanjung Piai

PAS central executive member Nasrudin Hassan said that the party’s approach all this while has been one of dakwah, courteously approaching all who wish it and are willing to be approached. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — PAS central executive member Nasrudin Hassan today questioned why Pakatan Harapan supporters are constantly harping on the issue of hudud while campaigning in the ongoing Tanjung Piai by-election, instead of focusing on real issues.

He said such ‘political mummery’ are cheap shots by certain parties and distracts from the realities on the ground.

“The real issues are, when will PH fulfill its promises? Why has it not implemented its earlier promises made in the last general election? And now what promises are to be made in Tanjung Piai?” Nasrudin said in a statement.

He also cited other promises for Johor including abolishing the toll at Simpang Renggam, and free education from primary to one’s first degree in university, which he said had been promised by the Johor Mentri Besar.

“I did not expect the people of Johor to so easily fall for the manipulations of cheap political practitioners. The main issue in Tanjung Piai has never been about implementing hudud.

“Indeed it never arose save for these same cheap political practitioners who take advantage to sensationalise things, be it relevant or not,” Nasrudin said.

The central executive member noted that PAS’ approach all this while has been one of dakwah, courteously approaching all who wish it and are willing to be approached.

“PAS once approached DAP, but in short DAP is not a party who understands the principles of agreement and values its component members in a coalition.

“Everyone knows that PAS is not contending in the by-election, so why has it become a subject for them? Instead, why have they remained silent on the failures of PH to fulfill its promises and the issue of DAP being hard-headed,” he said.