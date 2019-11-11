Najib opts to give sworn statement in defence over RM42m SRC corruption trial

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court November 11, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has chosen to give a sworn statement to answer his charges over the alleged RM42 million misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Berhad's (1MDB) former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd, the High Court heard today.

The decision was relayed to High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali by a court interpreter after Najib, standing from the accused dock, informed the court of his decision.

With a prima facie established against him, Najib had three options to make his defence — by sworn evidence from the witness stand where he will be subjected to cross-examination, by unsworn statement from the accused dock, or remaining silent.

Earlier today Mohd Nazlan ordered Najib to enter his defence after the prosecution successfully proved prima facie against Najib on all seven charges.

Out of the seven charges leveled against Najib, the Pekan MP is accused of committing three counts of criminal breach of trust over a total RM42 million of SRC International funds while entrusted with its control as the prime minister and finance minister then, and a separate charge under an anti-corruption law of abusing the same positions for self-gratification of the same RM42 million sum.

The remaining three of the seven charges are for allegedly money-laundering the same total sum of RM42 million.

Najib’s SRC International trial began on April 3 this year with the prosecution calling 57 witnesses to the stand.

The High Court had previously on August 27 fixed December 3 to 4, December 9 to 19 excluding Fridays for trial at the defence stage if Najib's defence is called.

