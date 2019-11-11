Measures to tackle open burning, hate speech among focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting

Measures to tackle open burning, hate speech on the internet are among topics on today's agenda. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The measures the government is taking to tackle open burning in plantations and forests will be among the questions that will be raised in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Another issue that will be raised at today's sitting of the Lower House which enters its 21st day, is on the steps the Communications and Multimedia Ministry is taking to curb hate speech on the Internet.

According to the meeting schedule, these will be among the highlights during today's oral Question-and-Answer session.

Wong Hon Wai (PH-Bukit Bendera) wants the Housing and Local Government Ministry to provide an update on the number of open fire incidents recorded by the Fire and Rescue department in August and September this year.

Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (BN-Batang Sadon) will be raising the issue of hate speech on the Internet.

She fears this can lead to serious racial and religious discord in the country.

Meanwhile, Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) will be asking for an update on what initiatives the Health Ministry is taking to help the B40 (lower income) group. — Bernama