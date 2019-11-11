MCMC: More than 21,000 inputs from public received via 3R platform

MCMC's 3R platform enables Malaysians to give information on the dissemination of sensitive contents to ensure fast action can be taken against those involved. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — In just six weeks after the establishment of the 3R (Race, Religion and Royalty) platform on August 17, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has received 21,296 inputs, including complaints, from the public.

The platform enables Malaysians to give information on the dissemination of sensitive contents to ensure fast action can be taken against those involved, in order to safeguard national harmony, said the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

It said that in a written reply to a question from Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (GPS-Batang Sadong) who wanted to know steps that have been taken to ensure Internet users did not abuse racial and religious issues for political gain that could affect the national harmony.

The written answer was read out by Works Minister Baru Bian after Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith who was scheduled to provide the reply, experienced breathing difficulties and was rushed to the National Heart Institute this morning.

According to the ministry, of the total inputs, 19,968 were still being validated while 259 inputs had been resolved with some being referred to other authorities for next course of action.

It said based on the MCMC’s observation, 80 per cent of the inputs received contained racist elements while the remaining 20 per cent were related to religions.

At the same time, the commission was actively educating Malaysians to use social media responsibly.

“Through ‘Klik Dengan Bijak’(KDB) programme which was introduced in 2012, the MCMC strives to cultivate a smart use of the Internet among Malaysians through three key areas of security, vigilance and responsibility that emphasize self-regulation.

“The programme has covered more than five million Malaysians along with sebenarnya.my portal which enables Malaysians to validate the information they received before sharing it with others,” it said.

3R platform, available via WhatsApp application at 016-220 6262 or email [email protected], is part of the efforts to prevent the dissemination of fake news with regards sensitive issues. — Bernama