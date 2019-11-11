Guan Eng: Chin Tong merely helping Pakatan candidate communicate with Tg Piai’s Chinese community

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng arrives for the opening of the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators at the St Giles Wembley Hotel, George Town November 11, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 11 — Johor DAP Chairman Liew Chin Tong will only be assisting Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Tanjung Piai candidate Karmaine Sardini to communicate with the Chinese community, DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng said today.

He said Liew was not given an official position but was there merely to support Karmaine.

“There is no formal post, it is just a fellow Pakatan Harapan MP offering assistance to a fellow MP as one of the issues there was that the Malay candidate could not communicate with the elderly Chinese voters there so Liew is there to help to reach out to them,” he clarified in a press conference today.

He was responding to claims by MCA President Wee Ka Siong that the roping in of Liew as an assistant in the campaign meant that DAP had concerns that Karmaine could not get votes from the ethnic Chinese and that he could not serve all communities if elected.

Lim, who is also finance minister, stressed that there was nothing wrong for fellow PH leaders to help a candidate from the same coalition.

“We are in the same coalition so we want to help each other, if anyone offers to help in my service centre, I will willingly accept too,” he said.

He added that he too would willingly offer his help if his assistance is required.

He said Liew is from Johor so it was only right for Liew to offer to help Karmaine during the campaign for the by-election.