EC denies independent candidate barred from campaigning in Tanjung Piai

PONTIAN, Nov 11 — The Election Commission (EC) has denied allegations that several of its Election Campaign Enforcement Officers (PPKPR) had barred Tanjung Piai Parliamentary by-election Independent candidate Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar from campaigning on November 9.

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said the allegations over the 6pm incident at the night market in Taman Utama, Pekan Nenas were unfounded, and that the situation was handled peacefully without any untoward incidents.

He said the PPKPR chief had examined the campaigning permit and informed the campaigning party that they could continue with the campaigning, though, they were advised not to distribute or display any campaign material.

“This is because the candidate had not paid the campaign materials deposit to the local authority. They understood the matter and heeded the advice of the PPKPR. Prior to leaving, the PPKPR also shook hands with all the members campaigning for the Independent candidate,” he said when contacted by Bernama via WhatsApp app here today.

A media portal had reported that Faridah Aryani’s campaign was allegedly interrupted by three individuals claiming to be EC officials, who ordered the campaigning group to disperse from the night market.

The report quoted Big Blue Capital (M) Sdn Bhd founder Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail as saying that the incident occurred when the group was holding a walkabout at the market on Saturday.

Shamsubahrain said the group was approached by some men claiming to be EC officials, and they requested the candidate and her delegation to leave the night market on the grounds that they did not have a permit to campaign in the area. — Bernama