Dr M: Nothing wrong with Perak MB’s video conversation

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he saw nothing wrong in what Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said in a recent viral video that warrants action to be taken against him. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 11 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he saw nothing wrong in what Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said in a recent viral video that warrants action to be taken against him.

“Nothing (wrong). Sometimes, in certain situations, we have to explain what is really going on.

“In PH (Pakatan Harapan), sometimes DAP is in control, and in other situations, Bersatu is in power, and sometimes PKR, only Amanah is in Melaka,” Dr Mahathir, who is also Prime Minister, said when asked whether there has been any ill-effects from Ahmad Faizal ’s statements in the video and as a result, whether Bersatu plans to take action against him.

According to Dr Mahathir, Ahmad Faizal was only explaining to a group of fishermen that he was in charge of the state administration despite DAP having more elected members in the Perak State Legislative Assembly.

“He was facing a group of aggressive fishermen who was of the opinion that PH was being controlled by DAP, so he explained the situation that despite being outnumbered, he was still the MB and in control of the government,” he told a media conference after chairing the Bersatu Supreme Council meeting here today.

Asked on Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak’s statement that Ahmad Faizal was not worthy of being the Perak MB, and also Perak DAP’s call for him (Ahmad Faizal) to apologise, Dr Mahathir quipped: “They are speaking with each other again, no arguments between them, but if they want to (fight) I can provide the gloves.”

Meanwhile, when met by reporters on the sidelines, Ahmad Faizal urged all parties to focus on the Tanjung Piai by-election to ensure victory for PH candidate Karmaine Sardini.

Ahmad Faizal stressed that his statements had been taken out of context, adding that he had explained the whole matter to the party’s Supreme Council.

“I explained what really happened, what I’ve said. I think let it be relayed to the leadership first,” he said.

Asked if an apology was due, Ahmad Faizal replied: “Did I say anything wrong?”

He also said that ties with his DAP friends in Perak were still very good.

“Yesterday, I was at the Palace with my DAP friends, not a problem, very good, we celebrated our Tuanku’s birthday, everyone was happy,” he said, adding that he believed that the video recording was not meant as an act of sabotage.

In the video, Ahmad Faizal was seen discussing with a group of people on how he has to face DAP over certain issues, including matters with regards to Malay interests and Islam.

Ahmad Faizal who was with Karmaine at the time the video was recorded, was believed to have been in conversation with Tanjung Piai locals on the situation in Perak. — Bernama