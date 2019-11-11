Anwar: Pakatan must work hard to retain voter support after GE14

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reminded that Pakatan Harapan (PH) must not forget that it stood to champion the people in the past, who in turn supported the coalition. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Nov 11 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government cannot be complacent and believe that the people will remain supportive towards the coalition after the 14th general election (GE14) which put an end to Barisan Nasional’s (BN) rule, said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He reminded PH leaders that they must not forget that it stood to champion the people in the past, who in turn supported the coalition.

“Pakatan’s leaders must not be arrogant, and as leaders they too must listen to the grouses of the rakyat,” said Anwar to about 100 PH supporters at Warung 800 in Pekan Nanas here tonight.

The 72-year-old Port Dickson MP stressed that the nation’s leaders are answerable to the people and they do not want to listen to mere propaganda anymore.

He said that while his loyalty remained with the PH government, he also urged all MPs from both sides of the political divide to assist in boosting the country’s economy as their main priority.

“As an MP, my first duty is to support the government of the day.

“But as the parliamentary caucus chief (on reform and governance) I urged all MPs to help restore our country’s economy.

“I told them that we can have differences in opinion and campaign against each other, but we must uphold the economy because the people will continue to suffer if It is not well taken care of,” said Anwar, adding that he was speaking not only for the Malay community, but all races in the country as well.

Later, Anwar held a short ceramah at Taman Utama in Pekan Nanas where a crowd of more than 250 turned up for the event.

He later ended the evening at PH’s Ceramah Perdana programme at Pusat Perniagaan Kota Emas, where more than 300 people turned up, which is the largest crowd that the ruling coalition has attracted 10 days into its campaign.

Anwar also introduced PH’s Tanjung Piai by-election candidate Karmaine Sardini on stage during his speech.

The Tanjung Piai by-election will see a six-way contest between PH’s Karmaine, BN’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Berjasa’s Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz, and two independent candidates Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar.

Polling is scheduled for this Saturday, with early polling tomorrow.