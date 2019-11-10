Tanjung Piai by-election: Voters who do not receive voting card reminded to check voting information before polling

Senior citizens chat in a coffee shop in Kampung Kukup Laut in Kukup, Pontian November 3, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 10 — Voters for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election who have not received their voter’s card are advised to check their voting information in advance before polling day.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said they can do so through the EC portal at https://pengundi.spr.gov.my, EC hotline at 03-88927018, MySPR Semak application or SMS to 15888 by typing SPRSEMAK.IC CARD NO.

“For voters who have received the voter’s card or already know their voting information, they no longer have to go to the ‘barung’ (voters’ reference booth), but to proceed to their respective polling streams (on polling day).

“For those who have just checked for their voting information, they are advised to write down the details, such as their polling centre, polling stream and voter number, “ he said in a statement today.

He also reminded voters for the Tanjung Piai by-election to bring along their identity card and also the voter’s card, or their voting information, when they go to the polls this Saturday (Nov 16).

Voters have to present the necessary documents to the EC staff on duty at the polling streams who will verify their (voters) names, and to ensure a smooth voting process on that (polling) day, he said.

The by-election will witness a six-cornered contest among Karmaine Sardini, of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Dr Wee Jeck Seng (Barisan Nasional -BN), Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz ( Barisan Jemaah Islamiah — Berjasa), Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan) and two Independent candidates, Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.

The Tanjung Piai by-election is held following the death of incumbent Member of Parliament, Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, last September 21 due to heart complications. — Bernama