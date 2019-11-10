Tanjung Piai by-election: Choose Pakatan candidate for continuity in development agenda

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya said a victory for PH candidate Karmaine Sardini in the by-election would also ensure continuity of Dr Md Farid’s good work. — Bernama pic

PONTIAN, Nov 10 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) must be given the mandate in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election to continue the development agenda and programmes planned by the late Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya said a victory for PH candidate Karmaine Sardini in the by-election would also ensure continuity of Dr Md Farid’s good work.

“It’s such a waste if Dr Md Farid’s hard work is not appreciated and translated into (votes) in the by-election. Just look at his dedication to helping schools and implementing various community development programmes in the constituency.

“If they don’t vote for Karmaine, how can we continue the late Dr Md Farid’s legacy,” the Deputy Foreign Minister told Bernama here today.

On the district polling centres (PDM) which have been categorised as black, grey and white, Marzuki said PH had its own strategies to be used to reach out to voters.

“Just like what we did in the 14th General Election (GE14), we will go all out to give explanations about current issues and government policies to the people,” he said.

He also said that voters in Tanjung Piai were wise enough to decide which party was qualified and rejected racial politics.

The Tanjung Piai seat fell vacant after Dr Md Farid, 42, who was also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, died on September 21 due to heart complications.

In GE14, Dr Md Farid of PH won the seat by a 524-vote majority in a three-cornered contest against Datuk Dr Wee Jeck Seng of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Nordin Othman of PAS.

The polls will be a six-cornered fight between Karmaine, Wee from BN, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz of Pan Malaysian Islamic Front (Berjasa) and two independent candidates — Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar and Dr Ng Chuan Lock.

The Election Commission (EC) has set November 16 as polling day for the Tanjung Piai by-election and November 12 for early voting. — Bernama