RM35,850 allocation for students affected by air pollution in Pasir Gudang

JOHOR BARU, Nov 10 — The Johor government has allocated a total of RM35,850 to assist students in Pasir Gudang to replace their school uniform that had been disposed of for safety purposes following the air pollution incident last June.

State Women Development and Tourism Committee chairman Liow Cai Tung said the 239 students from 12 primary and secondary schools were given RM150 each.

She said the assistance was managed by the state Social Welfare Department (SWD).

When the incident occurred in June, the Fire and Rescue Department had requested the SWD for supply of new uniform as those worn by the students had to be disposed of for safety purposes, she said.

“Subsequently, the Johor state disaster management committee agreed that SWD to arrange assistance to replace school uniform to 239 students involved costing RM150 each.

“We hope with this financial assistance, it will reduce the burden on the families of the students involved,” she said in her speech during the handing over the contribution to the affected students here today.

She said the SWD through its Johor Bahru office was also involved in helping victims of air pollution in Pasir Gudang.

Among the donations, she said, include supply of sarong (both batik and pelikat), tracksuit, clothes for adults and children, towels and several other items. — Bernama