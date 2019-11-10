MetMalaysia issues storm advisory for Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on a tropical storm Nakri that can cause strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea, near Sabah waters.

MetMalaysia in a statement, said the storm was located approximately 901 kilometres (km) northwest of Kudat, Sabah.

“Based on observation at 2pm today, the storm is located about 505 km northeast of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and moving west at a speed of 15km per hour.

“The speed of this tropical storm can reach up to 108 km per hour,” the statement said. — Bernama