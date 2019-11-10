Bersatu to meet tomorrow, Perak MB explains

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaking to press after attending the handing over of house key ceremony for the People Housing Programme (PPR) at Seri Iskandar February 12, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 10 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will hold a Supreme Council meeting tomorrow to listen to Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s explanation about what he said while campaigning for the Tanjung Piai by-election which were in a video recording that has since gone viral.

“Yes, of course tomorrow we will ask the Perak Mentri Besar what he meant. To me, this is not a big issue. Before this, there have been sensitive statements not just by Bersatu, but also by our other friends like a member of the Central Executive Committee of that party, Ronnie Liu recently,” Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya said.

“We have to keep these under control, especially our leaders at the state and division levels,” he told reporters after launching a leadership convention held at Universiti Sains Malaysia here today.

Marzuki, who is also Deputy Foreign Minister, said what the Perak Mentri Besar said was based on his own experience.

“When we talk about our experiences, it does not mean that we want to cause trouble, and I do not see this as a big problem, our focus now is the Tanjung Piai by-election. To me, it is not a big mistake,” he said.

On the Tanjung Piai by-election, Marzuki said the people were confident of Pakatan Harapan’s victory.

“I am confident that the people in Tanjung Piai will support our candidate,” he said.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election on November 16 will see a six-cornered fight between Karmaine Sardini (PH), Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (Barisan Nasional), Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (Barisan Jemaah Islamiah) and two independent candidates, namely tuition centre founder Dr Ang Chuan Lock, and businesswoman Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar. — Bernama