Azmin: Tanjung Piai may be part of new economic corridor plan for Johor

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (centre) says Tanjung Piai may be included as part of a new economic corridor planned for Johor. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Nov 8 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has suggested today that Tanjung Piai may be included as part of a new economic corridor planned for Johor.

He said the economic corridor proposal will be tabled at the Economic Action Council chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“It won’t be a five to 10 year plan as this will be the government’s long-term plan for sustained economic development.

“We do not want to focus only on the Klang Valley and large cities, but the government can also look at smaller districts such as here for development,” said Azmin, referring to the constituency.

He said this today during a visit to Kampung Bakar Arang in Pekan Nanas here.

Also present was Pakatan Harapan’s candidate Karmaine Sardini.

Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, said he hopes that the new economic corridor could be implemented by next year.

He said the proposed corridor may stretch from Bandar Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur to Johor.

“I believe that through the prime minister and his leadership’s commitment, the new economic corridor for Johor can start by next year,” said Azmin.

At present, Johor already has the Iskandar Malaysia economic corridor that was started in 2006.

Earlier this year in February, it was announced that the Iskandar Malaysia region will be extended to include parts of Kota Tinggi, Kluang and Pontian, where parts of Tanjung Piai is located, for land development and modern agriculture.