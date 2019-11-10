24 police reports on Tanjung Piai by-election received by cops

A total of 24 police reports had been received by the Royal Malaysia Police regarding the Tanjung Piai by-election. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JOHOR BARU, Nov 10 — A total of 24 police reports had been received by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) regarding the Tanjung Piai (P165) by-election.

Johor Police Chief, Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din however said so far only three investigation papers had been opened.

He said that among the cases that had been opened for investigation included the case of party flags which had been installed but were reported to have been pulled out around Kebun Kampung Baru Permas.

“Consequently, the case on the statement by the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister (Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub) which carried seditious elements was still under investigation under Section 4A (1) Election Act 1954.

“The third case reported concerned the statement by Datuk Zahid (Hamidi) on ‘basikal lajak’,” he told reporters at a media conference in conjunction with the Johor PDRM Monthly Assembly, here today.

He said, however. two of the cases had been referred to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Attorney-General’s Chambers to assist in the investigation.

On the poll, Mohd Kamaruddin said the police expected the campaign would become more aggressive by polling day on Nov 16.

Meanwhile, he said PDRM was preparing 3,050 personnel who would be on duty in case floods occurred. — Bernama