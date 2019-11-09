Pahang orders unregistered tahfiz school to close after seven-year-old student dies

Datuk Seri Wan Abdul Wahib Wan Hassan said Muip is very strict about allowing tahfiz schools to open in the state. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The tahfiz school in Temerloh, Pahang where a seven-year-old student was found bruised and later died has been told to shut down immediately by the state Malay Customs and Islamic Religious Council (Muip).

Sinar Harian reported Muip deputy head Datuk Seri Wan Abdul Wahib Wan Hassan saying the order was given as the school was unregistered and had not even applied to operate despite being open since January.

“I have already signed the letter for its immediate shutdown after our checks revealed that the tahfiz school had never made the application,” he was quoted saying.

Wan Abdul Wahid also said there were several other matters that the school had failed to address, expressing doubt over the academic credentials of the sole teacher in charge of the 14 students aged between seven and 14.

“We do not know whether this teacher has tahfiz ability certificate or not. Without this qualification, we would not confer them the eligibility to register.

“Usually Quran memorisation teachers are from the younger tahfiz group, but not all qualify for teaching, let alone operate and manage a tahfiz school. Which is why we are studying this matter very carefully,” he was quoted saying.

He said Muip is very strict about allowing tahfiz schools to open in the state as there had been past incidents in other districts.

As example, he said the council will scrutinise the school’s syllabus and subjects first, adding that applicants must also receive clearance on from several agencies beforehand.

Student Muhammad Aimin Nurul Amin who was also a boader at the tahfiz school reportedly died after he was sent to a clinic in Lanchang, Temerloh two days ago.

Bruises were found on his face, hip and shoulders. Three other dormitority students, all aged 13, have been detained for investigation.

Police have classified the case as murder.