On Prophet's birthday, minister tells Muslims to look for common ground towards an exemplary Malaysia

Minister in prime minister office religious affairs Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof speaks during the national-level celebration of Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Bukit Jalil November 9, 2019. — Pictures by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The Muslim ummah (community) should look for a common ground for Malaysia to become an exemplary Islamic country that promotes a sense of oneness and unity among its people, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof.

He said the ummah should think and act towards achieving one goal which is towards doing good in achieving progress and balanced development, in accordance with the aspirations of ‘Baldatun Tayyibatun wa Rabbun Ghafur’ (A Good Land and An Oft-Giving Lord).

“Hopefully by embracing the concept of Rahmatan Lil Alamin by every Muslim, Malaysia can become the leading model for other Muslim countries and bring glory among Muslim and non-Muslim countries,” he said while addressing the national-level Maulidur Rasul 1441H/2019 celebration at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, here today.

The celebration themed ‘Negara Rahmah Ummah Sejahtera’ was officiated by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustaffa Billah Shah.

Also present were the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Mujahid said as a multicultural nation, Malaysia should work within the framework of the ‘Rahmatan lil Alamin’ (Mercy to all creations) concept and be reminded that the message of the Prophet (SAW) was for us to be merciful and compassionate to all humankind.

“The principles of the Maqasid Syariah that emphasise the protection of the religion, soul, intellect, offspring and property must be practised and applied in our way of thinking to preserve and maintain the prosperity of our country,” he said.

Participants from government agencies and private sectors taking part in the national level Maulidur Rasul celebration at Bukit Jalil November 9, 2019.

He said Madinah should be used as the model state where moral and civic right virtues are manifested in habitual action and where Islamic justice and governance had established a state that is strong, peaceful,harmonious and united despite its diverse races and religions.

Some 8,000 participants from 100 contingents comprising government and private agencies, statutory bodies, uniformed bodies and students attended the parade celebration which started at 7.45am. — Bernama