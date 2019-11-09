Continue effort to boost understanding of Islam, says Dr M

In conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul celebration this year, Dr Mahathir also said Muslims must appreciate diversity, living sustainable lives in peace and maintaining ties among the races and religions. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad hopes that effort to boost understanding of the true Islamic teachings will be redoubled and escalated with suitable approaches.

The prime minister said this effort is important to prove that the people could live a prosperous life under the umbrella of Islam, which brings blessings to all.

‘‘Emulate Prophet Muhammad throughout our lives so that we receive blessings during this life and the hereafter,’’ he said in a message on his official Twitter yesterday.

In conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul celebration this year, Dr Mahathir also said Muslims must appreciate diversity, living sustainable lives in peace and maintaining ties among the races and religions.

These characteristics, he said, could be achieved by stressing on Islamic teachings in life based on the Quran and valid hadith (records of the sayings of Prophet Muhammad).

‘‘We mention true Islam because there are many interpretations and teachings of Islam which are misinterpreted by other interests. These are causing Muslims to be disunited and have factions,’’ said Dr Mahathir, who also wished Muslims ‘‘Salam Maulidur Rasul 1441H”.

He ended his message by writing “Negara Rahmah, Ummah Sejahtera”. — Bernama