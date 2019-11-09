Chin Tong: Pakatan must win Tanjung Piai by-election, defeat will see race politics dominate again

File photo of Liew Chin Tong speaking to reporters in Putrajaya April 24, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong has reminded Tanjung Piai voters that a win for MCA-Barisan Nasional (BN), hence supports the Umno-PAS alliance.

This will only encourage both Malay parties to cause further chaos, said Liew.

“If BN wins, they will take it that voters approve of their racial attempt to dislodge the legitimate Pakatan Harapan (PH) government half way through its term.

“I shudder to think when a coalition of parties with corrupt leaders and no clear reform agenda but merely race politics will be in power, again,” he told an audience at a forum in Pekan Nenas, Pontian, Johor today.

According to Liew this could also result in the return of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“By resorting to racial extremism, with the intention of breaking up the PH government over ethnic divisions, it will pave the way for the return of Najib and Zahid to power.

“Both are facing multiple corruption charges in court. If power is given back to them, there is zero hope for reform,” said Liew.

The deputy defence minister also pointed out that the Opposition party is not interested to play the role of check and balance but instead, it merely wants power now.

“Zahid had just warned that moves are being made to oust PH state government in Perak.

“In Zahid’s mind and in Umno and PAS’s playbook, it is all about sowing the seed of divide and to reap the fruits of hatred.

“The aim is for Najib and Zahid to make a comeback without having to account for their past crimes that they and their associates committed when BN was in power,” he said.

According to Liew, in the past months, DAP has had to survive several ‘political attacks’ orchestrated by the Opposition bloc.

Among them were the possible coup of by Umno former vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and his friends to create a new backdoor government without DAP and Amanah, the various attempts to taint the DAP as terrorist and communist sympathisers, with the intention of pushing for DAP’s deregistration, and also sacking from PH.

Liew cited instances where the Malay audience were told that the government is controlled and dominated by DAP, while the non-Malay ground is told by MCA and associates that DAP is voiceless and dominated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Bersatu.

“Let me reiterate that both allegations are wrong, unfair and would be detrimental to our multi-ethnic society.

“PH is a coalition government negotiating decisions in collegial manner through Cabinet and the PH Presidential Council.

“The PH government is not perfect but it deserves a full five-year term to implement its ideas, and not to be dislodged mid-term by plots and conspiracies based on racial mobilisation,” he said.



