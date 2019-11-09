Armada tells Khaled Nordin to worry about Umno’s future rather than PPBM’s

PPBM’S Youth wing issued a statement November 9, 2019 saying former Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin should be paying more attention towards the welfare of Umno before commenting on rival parties. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The Youth wing of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has fired back at Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin after the Umno vice-president said PPBM is banking on Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s popularity to be seen as a strong party.

PPBM’S Youth wing (Armada) issued a statement through its exec Mohd Fahim Mohd Farid saying Khaled should be paying more attention towards the welfare of Umno before commenting on rival parties.

He said Khaled should instead be worried about Umno’s future, which showed no signs of reforms, especially after Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Najib Razak were placed among the party’s top leadership despite being riddled with corruption scandals.

Mohd Fahim accused the former Johor Mentri Besar of being politically inconsistent with his views and power hungry, evident by his different stances towards the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal when it made headlines.

“Datuk Seri, a person who is smart at politicking, at the time the 1MDB issue was the talk of town, Datuk Seri was in an angry tone attacking Najib Razak at that time.

“But, all of a sudden there was silence, is it possible Datuk Seri ‘loves’ the position as Mentri Besar and was scared of being dropped by Najib Razak at that time?,” Mohd Fahim said.

He was commenting on Khaled’s accusations that PPBM were riding on the coattails of Dr Mahathir’s popularity, saying members will quit once the Prime Minister steps down.

Khaled also said the next Prime Minister would not be from PPBM, calling most of its member’s “party hoppers”.

Mohd Fahim said it would be better for Khaled to take leave from politics if these were the political principles Khaled stood by.

“Even the people have rejected Datuk Seri from the Pasir Gudang Parliamentary seat and from the Permas DUN at the 14th General Elections.

“Be reasonable with yourself,” he said, directed at Khaled.