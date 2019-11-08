Sadong Jaya assemblyman urges Putrajaya to explain diversion of funds meant for mega projects in Sarawak

On Monday, Works Minister Baru Bian launched the construction of SSLR project, costing RM5.2 billion, which is scheduled for completion within 48 months. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUCHING, Nov 8 — Sadong Jaya State Assemblyman Aidil Lariwoo today urged the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government to explain the diversion of RM10 billion meant for the construction of mega projects in Sarawak to elsewhere in the country.

He said the allocation was approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) or during its mid-term review by the previous Barisan Nasional federal government.

“Any project approved under 11MP should be implemented regardless of which party is helming the federal government,” he told reporters at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly.

Aidil cited as an example the diversion of allocation for the construction of Batang Lupar and Batang Rambungan bridges for the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road project.

He said the allocation of RM500 million for the construction of Batang Lupar bridge and RM142.2 million for Batang Rambungan bridge was approved under the mid-term review of the 11MP.

“Why diverted the money to elsewhere?” Aidil, who is also the Sarawak State Assembly’s Public Account Committee chairman questioned.

According to him, the federal government cancelled the allocation for the two bridges through a letter dated April 3, 2019 from the Works Ministry to the state Public Works Department as the implementing agency.

On Monday, Works Minister Baru Bian launched the construction of SSLR project, costing RM5.2 billion, which is scheduled for completion within 48 months.

Aidil said the two bridges are among the 13 mega projects in Sarawak under the 11MP which are withdrawn or suspended by the federal government.

He said when projects are approved under 11MP, it means that there is money for their construction.

Earlier in his debate speech on the state Budget 2020, Aidil said since the Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the federal government after the 14th general election last year, billions worth of federal-funded projects had been cancelled or postponed.

“This means that the state PH representative in the federal government dared not to voice out in the Cabinet to defend these projects,” he said.

“This is the irresponsible policy of the federal government towards the people of Sarawak,” he said.

Aidil said the federal government cannot deny that Sarawak is the major contributor to the national coffer from the oil and gas revenue, but yet its contribution is not appreciated.